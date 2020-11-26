With winter approaching, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest wants to remind people of seasonal closures to some roads and areas beginning today.
Seasonal closures protect migrating and wintering wildlife and help manage conflicting uses of some areas. The Caribou-Targhee encourages winter recreationists to obtain a current map designating what activities are allowed before traveling in the forest. Maps and information are available online at go.usa.gov/x7yjg.
“The forest has numerous seasonal wildlife closure areas,” said Kaye Orme, forest recreation program manager. “While each district is slightly different, the purposes are to protect winter range, wildlife and other natural resources.”
Two areas imposing travel restrictions starting today include the Ashton-Island Park area and Teton Basin area. The Ashton-Island Park area has issued a closure on the Big Bend Ridge until Jan. 1 to avoid disturbing migrating wildlife.
“As long as snowpack continues, the Ashton/Island Park Ranger district anticipates grooming to start mid-December,” the Caribou-Targhee said in a news release. “Groomed cross-country ski trails are closed to snowmobiles, dogs and snowshoers. Rental cabins are available for winter occupancy.”
In the Teton Basin area, the majority of south-facing slopes on the Teton Mountain Range will be restricted. The gate to Teton Canyon closed on Nov. 20.
“As a gentle reminder, dogs must be on a leash at all trailheads and they are not allowed on the Southern Valley trail system from Dec. 1 through April 1,” the Forest Service said.
Winter restrictions in the Palisades area will start Dec. 15. Rainey Creek, areas in the Fall Creek drainage, and slopes above the South Fork of the Snake River near Heise are examples of areas where no human presence is allowed to protect wintering wildlife. Other portions of the Palisades District are closed to all motorized use from Dec. 15 – April 15.
“When people enter closed winter range, animals are forced to move to new locations,” said Nate Yorgason, wildlife program manager. “Moving away from people requires animals, such as deer, elk and moose, to use energy they cannot spare, leading to a weakened condition, which can have a direct effect on the animals’ ability to fend off disease or predators.”
The Dubois Ranger District will implement seasonal closures when winter conditions merit.
“We encourage visitors to review the current maps and check the avalanche forecast to help them make better decisions when using the National Forest,” said Palisades District Ranger, Tracy Hollingshead. “Also, let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Be prepared for changing weather conditions. Most importantly, enjoy your time on the National Forest!”