The U.S. Forest Service plans to repair and refurbish a few popular trails on the west side of the Teton Range next year with the help of some new grants.
The Teton Basin and Ashton-Island Park ranger districts of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are applying for grants from the Wyoming Recreational Trails program, according to a Forest Service news release.
“Teton Basin has a lot of popular trail systems in Wyoming,” said Scott Bossell, district trails supervisor. “With the increase in use, it’s important for us to obtain additional funding revenues to be able to maintain and improve what’s already on the ground.”
The Teton Basin Ranger District plans trail repairs in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness Area, including paths in South Leigh, North and South Teton, Darby/Wind Cave and Moose Creek drainages.
“The proposed grant funding will also result in the seasonal clearing of downfall on the wilderness trail system,” the release said. “The work will be done by Forest Service staff with help from Teton Valley Trails and Pathways.”
The Ashton-Island Park Ranger District is seeking funding to replace a sagging bridge that crosses the North Fork of Bitch Creek on the Bitch Creek trail. The bridge is located about 1.9 miles from the Coyote Meadows trailhead and provides access to Hidden Corral Basin.
Comments or information on the Teton Basin projects can be directed to Scott Bossell at 208-354-6619. Contact Curt Neppl at the Ashton-Island Park Ranger District at 208-652-1201.