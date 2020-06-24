If you’ve ever looked for a few extra clues on the condition of a backcountry trail before you visit it, the Idaho National Forests have a new resource to help out.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest announced the release of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Trail Maintenance Status Map. The online, interactive map offers a variety of information, particularly about the status of trails during the summertime.
“This map is easy to use,” said Joshua Simpson, District Wilderness Manager and Recreation Specialist for the Payette National Forest in a news release. “Just simply navigate to the area of interest, zoom in to the desired scale and click on your trail of interest.”
The Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness map took its cues from a similar map project produced for the Payette National Forest.
After users click on a trail displayed on the map, a box will pop-up and display the following list: trail name, trail number, status, maintainer (USFS, Idaho Trails Association, Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, Montana Conservation Corps. etc), comment, date last maintained and miles.
Simpson said you can also click on a link in this pop-up to zoom into the trail. Trail status is color-coded based upon the maintenance status. Yellow is scheduled for maintenance, purple is not scheduled for maintenance, black is not maintained, red is closed and green denotes that maintenance has been completed this year.
As trail crews and partner groups conduct maintenance throughout the season, the National Forest will provide updates to the map. When a trail has been maintained as it will change color from yellow (scheduled for maintenance) to green (maintained).
Simpson said the map works best when opened in Google Chrome or Firefox web browsers — “a few glitches are noted when using Internet Explorer.”
The comments feature of the pop-up display allows users to submit comments on what they have seen or experienced on particular trails or even attach photos showing conditions.
Simpson said photos can reflect “personal experiences or of anything awesome that they encountered on a given trail such as, rock slides, downed trees or failing trail tread, while exploring the vast (wilderness).”
The map can be accessed at bit.ly/2YtUNpR.
“This map is likely to undergo changes throughout the first year of use, and with any new technology there may be room for improvement,” the Forest Service said. “The public is encouraged to provide feedback on their experience to Joshua Simpson at Joshua.simpson@usda.gov.”