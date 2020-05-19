The Caribou-Targhee National Forest announced that it will be hiring 10 additional seasonal wildland firefighters for the coming season.
Applications for the jobs are listed through www.usajobs.gov and are available through May 25.
“Working as a wildland firefighter is a very rewarding and challenging job,” said Martell Gibbons, Assistant Forest Fire Management Officer, in a Forest Service news release. “We are always looking for hard-working, physically fit individuals to join our team.”
Positions range from engine crew members to helitack crew members, the news release said. Information about the wildland fire positions can be found online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/ctnf/about-forest/jobs.
The positions start at $12.33 with the opportunity for overtime and hazard pay. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and have a valid driver’s license.
Wildland firefighters will be stationed at Montpelier, Soda Springs, Malad, Pocatello, Driggs, Swan Valley, Ashton, Island Park and Dubois.
“We strongly encourage those interested in applying to contact the local duty station prior to submitting their application,” the Forest Service said.
Portneuf Zone (Malad and Pocatello): Dan Bartel, 208-236-7513, Daniel.bartel@usda.gov
Henry’s Fork Zone (Ashton, Island Park and Dubois): Jeff Hill, 208-652-1205, jeff.hill@usda.gov
South Fork Zone (Driggs and Swan Valley): Spencer Johnston, 208-523-1412, spencer.johnston@usda.gov
Bear River Zone (Soda Springs and Montpelier): Garth Alleman, 208-847-0375, garth.alleman@usda.gov