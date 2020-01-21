In a statement issued Tuesday, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has banned dogs from groomed Nordic trails in the Kelly Canyon area.
The ban, which extends from Dec. 15 to April 15, includes the Kelly Canyon Road adjacent to the ski resort and the trails in the Morgan Summit area and the warming hut trail. Sarah Wheeler, public information officer for the Forest Service said this was a “new” policy signed off a few weeks ago and new signs have been posted.
“We love our four-legged friends,” said Tracy Hollingshead, of the Palisades District Ranger. “However, some people are not comfortable with dogs approaching them and some dog owners fail to pick up after or control their pets.”
Wheeler said their office is seeing “an uptick in user conflicts between dogs and humans.”
“We realize that we are going to go through an educational period and have already had several phone calls and visits from individuals regarding this restriction,” she said.
The Forest Service said uncontrolled dogs destroy groomed trails and can be a hazard to downhill skiers. The Forest Service also said the order is necessary to reduce sanitation issues associated with dog feces.
“This dog policy is consistent across the Caribou-Targhee National Forest on some groomed Nordic trails,” Hollingshead said. “We realize a number of individuals will be upset with the outcome but as a multiple-use agency, we try to provide recreational opportunities for everyone, just not always in the same location.”
The Forest Service offers as an alternative to take dogs to other groomed trails.
“If you are looking for an opportunity to let your dog run freely, there are still over 400,000 acres on the Palisades Ranger District where dogs are allowed,” the Forest Service said. “Check out the groomed Nordic ski trails below Palisades Dam. These trails are maintained by volunteers from Swan Valley and provide a beautiful area to enjoy with your dog.”