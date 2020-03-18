In an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is screening all visitors to its district offices and closing all cabins rentals.
The Forest Service is asking potential visitors seeking to enter its facilities a set of questions, including whether a person lives with or has been in contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, if they have traveled to a place with a high level of Covid-19 infection, or if they have had symptoms of a cold, flu or fever in the past 24 hours.
If the answers to the screening questions is no, potential visitors are asked to call ahead to the ranger district office for a possible appointment.
If the answers to any of the screening questions is yes, people are asked to call to see if things can be worked out without a face-to-face meeting.
The Forest Service said it would contact people with reservations to cabins via email or phone.
“Our top priority will always be the health and safety of our visitors, permittees, employees and communities where we live, work and play,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “We understand this is a rapidly evolving situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely on your public lands while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.”
For more specifics and ranger district phone numbers, go to tinyurl.com/pr-fscontacts.