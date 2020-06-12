The Upper Mesa Falls day use and parking area northeast of Ashton opened Saturday with limited services in accordance with the state’s phased COVID-19 opening plan.
“We are excited to have this attraction open for visitors again,” said Liz Davy, Ashton-Island Park district ranger in a news release. “We do ask that the public come prepared for minimal services and plan ahead by bringing exact change.”
The area charges $5 per vehicle to park. The fees are used to maintain restrooms and to fund plans to build an outdoor amphitheater to host interpretive discussions, the Forest Service said.
Garbage cans, water and restrooms will be available for use, but the forest will not be providing hand sanitizer or bleach wipes to clean picnic tables or other common surfaces the public may touch.
“To limit possible exposure to employees, visitors and volunteers, the Big Falls Inn will not open at this time,” the Forest Service said. “Retail services and interpretive displays will also not be available.”
A Mesa Falls activity booklet is available for download at bit.ly/2AUwsjv.
The Upper Mesa Falls is formed by the Henrys Fork River dropping about 114 feet. The nearby log style Big Falls Inn was built about 1916 by the Mesa Power Company and is used as a visitors center today.
The Lower Mesa Falls, about a mile south, plunges 65 feet. The site features an overlook and campground.
“Please remember to recreate responsibly and maintain your 6 feet separation as you meander the beautiful scenic nature trail down to the waterfalls,” the Forest Service said. “Visitors should adhere to best health practices to prevent virus transmission. Please wear a mask if close contact is unavoidable.”