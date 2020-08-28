The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is hosting two public open houses in September to review proposed expansion plans at Grand Targhee Resort that would boost the operation to be on a par with its neighboring Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
The proposal submitted in 2018, seeks to add about 1,200 acres to Grand Targhee’s current 2,517-acres now permitted — nearly a 50% increase. Plans also include four new lifts, new on-mountain restaurants, warming huts and other adventure facilities, such as a zipline.
The Forest Service has initiated a 30-day formal scoping period to prepare an environmental impact statement on the proposals. The virtual public open houses are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at tinyurl.com/yxq62q8c and noon Sept. 10 at tinyurl.com/yy4224dm.
During the meetings, participants can chat and ask questions. A recording of the presentation will be made available online at grandtargheeresorteis.org.
Because only the base of the resort — about 120 acres — is on private land, the resort operates most of its ski terrain on land leased from the U.S. Forest Service. Its master plan, some of which has already been approved by the Forest Service, includes short-term changes and improvements and long-term goals and ideas.
"The public scoping process will help us identify potential environmental impacts of the project and define the range of alternatives that should be considered in the environmental impact statement," said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District ranger.
The agency is seeking public input to “ensure all aspects of the proposal are thoroughly analyzed” and can decide whether to approve the plans in whole or in part. Email comments can be made on the project proposals at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58258. Written comments can also be set to Mel Bolling, c/o Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger, P.O. Box 777, Driggs, ID 83401.
“Usually in the master plan they want to see stuff that is on a five- to seven-year time frame,” said Grand Targhee owner Geordie Gillett last year when a master development plan was submitted. “They’re not like forever documents. Once you get a master plan accepted you can choose to pull projects out of there and seek approval.”
Two areas now outside of the resort’s permit that Gillett hopes to add are the South Bowl area of Peaked and the hill west of Lightning Peak Ridge called Mono Trees.
“It’s incredibly beautiful scenery,” Gillett said last year of the South Bowl. “It’s south-facing, the Grand is right there, you can see right down into Teton Canyon both forks of Teton Creek. It’s amazing. It’s different kind of terrain. Probably steeper than the rest of our terrain with good, consistent fall lines.”
The Mono Trees area offers protected skiing that would help the mountain on bad weather days.
“Plus it’s great skiing and a really nice pitch,” Gillett said. “That will be adventure skiing sort of stuff.”
A detailed copy of the master plan can be found at arcg.is/1PjiOm0.