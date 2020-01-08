The Palisades Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is hoping to secure four grants to fund a variety of improvements in the coming seasons.
The grant requests were submitted to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to make trail repairs, boat ramp expansions, buy a snowmobile and general maintenance. The Parks and Rec money comes from stickers purchased when people register snowmobiles, ATVs, boats and other off-road vehicles, and from outdoor-themed license plates bought at Idaho motor vehicle divisions. The program funds more than $7 million in projects each year.
“We are looking at trying to secure four grants from (Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation),” said Colby Jacobson, recreation manager for the ranger district. “These grants are an important mechanism for the continuation of recreation maintenance and improvement.”
The four requests for grants include:
Bear Creek Trail repair: Install two trail bridges, reroute one mile of trail and do erosion work. The trail is located west of Palisades Reservoir.
Big Elk Creek boat ramp expansion: Expand the parking and road opening and relocate the current restroom. Located 1.4 miles from the east side of Highway 26 and Palisades Reservoir.
Snowmobile Purchase/Replacement: Snowmobile would be used for registration compliance patrols, groom trails, maintain the winter rental cabin, maintain warming hut, administer the guided snowmobile permits on the district and haul materials into remote backcountry areas.
Palisades Ranger District light trail maintenance: Money would be used for general maintenance of about 282 miles of motorized trails and 298 miles of non-motorized trails.
For more information about these proposals, contact Colby Jacobson at 208-542-5812 or by email at colby.jacobson@usda.gov