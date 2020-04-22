National Forest officials want to tweak dog leash rules at a few busy regional trailheads to go from seasonal to year-round.
The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest is seeking comment on proposed changes to dog leash laws that were put in place in 2016. The closest trailhead to Idaho Falls that would be affected is Teton Pass.
“The current requirements enacted in 2016 have shown a marked decrease in negative interactions with other dogs, humans, and wildlife as well as reducing waste left behind in high traffic areas,” forest officials said in a news release.
Dog rules now are in effect during the winter months from Dec. 1 to April 30. The new proposed rules would be in effect year-round.
"The proposed changes are intended to improve consistency in regulations while also reducing dog waste and reducing conflicts between people and dogs in the trailhead areas year-round,” forest officials said.
The rules only apply in the trailheads, parking areas and on trails that parallel the winter wildlife closures. At Teton Pass, the rule extends 200 yards around the pass and on all trails leaving from the parking/trailhead area.
“This parking area/trailhead (at Teton Pass) is part of a very busy state highway right-of-way which poses a major safety concern for the public and unleashed dogs,” the Forest Service said. “Dogs here need to be in control at all times, year-round in order to prevent accidents from occurring.”
Besides Teton Pass, the Bridger-Teton hopes to change rules at Cache Creek Trailheads, Nelson Drive Trailhead (east side of Jackson, Wyo.), and Game Creek Trailhead (several miles south of Jackson).
To comment on the proposal, email timothy.farris@usda.gov by May 15.
For more detail on the proposal, go to fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58056.