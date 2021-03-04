The Forest Service wants to make getting to the popular Packsaddle Lake area a nicer experience.
Packsaddle Lake is tucked back a few miles in the Big Hole Mountains west of Tetonia and over the years has become a popular short hike to a summer swimming hole.
The Teton Basin Ranger District is proposing rebuilding portions of the road up and the side trail leading off the road to the lake. About 1.3 miles of existing trail and 1.1 miles road will be removed in the project and replaced with about .6 miles of new trail and .6 miles of new road. The project would move portions of FS Roads 381 and 951 and FS Trail 212 to more suitable locations and to relocate the parking area near the current intersections of FS Roads 381 and 951.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has formally opened up a public comment period this month on the proposed project.
“Packsaddle Lake is a popular destination,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger. “However, anyone who has been to the area knows how steep, slippery and difficult the trail can be.”
Forest Service spokesman Sarah Wheeler said some of the existing roads and trails suffer from poor drainage and other erosion concerns and are often exacerbated by seasonal weather conditions, resulting in a less than ideal experience.
“Because the roads are bad and when they get wet, people start to go around those areas and keep expanding it, so you get a 40-foot wide road,” Wheeler said.
Pence said the city of Driggs acknowledges the difficult access for locals and regional visitors and believes the project will “improve safety, convenience and overall enjoyment of this recreation feature by the people of this community.”
For more information on the project, including a map of the proposal, go to fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59531 or by contact Joe McFarlane at 208-354-6615.
Email comments can be submitted to: comments-intermtn-caribou-targhee-teton-basin@usda.gov.
“What we think this will do is help reduce some of the road issues,” Wheeler said. “If we can reroute the road to a standard more appropriate for the area and the terrain, then we shouldn’t have the same problems we’ve been having.”