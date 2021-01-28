The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has applied for an Idaho Parks and Recreation grant to buy a mini-excavator to spruce up several campgrounds in eastern Idaho.
The funds would come from the Recreational Vehicle Fund.
The Caribou-Targhee hopes to put the excavator to use building bigger sites to accommodate larger camper trailers and RVs, repairing water lines, moving gravel at campsites, installing signs and kiosks, and replacing old campsite infrastructure.
The following campgrounds have been slated for improvements: Mike Harris and Pine Creek in the Teton Basin District, Big Springs in the Island Park District, and Big Elk and Fall Creek in the Palisades District.
For more information on the proposal, contact Kaye Orme at 208-557-5790 or via email at kaye.orme@usda.gov.