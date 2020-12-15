The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is submitting several grant requests to Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for projects to improve recreation in the Ashton, Island Park and Dubois areas.
Projects include things such as vault toilet replacements at a boat launch, to trailhead kiosks and campground upgrades.
“These grants are critical to maintain high-quality recreation areas in Idaho,” said Jarrod Hansen, recreation technician and trails program supervisor for the Dubois Ranger District. “In 2020 we were able to complete major improvements at the Trail Creek Trailhead by matching (Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation) grants with other funding sources.”
The grants have been requested from four different Parks and Recreation funds for six different projects. They include:
Cutthroat Fund
• Box Canyon boat launch vault toilet replacement
Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund
• Ashton/Island Park Ranger District snowmobile
• Dubois Ranger District motorized trailhead kiosks
Recreation Trails Program
• Dubois Ranger District Coalmine Trailhead
Recreational Vehicle Fund
• Ashton/Island Park Ranger District campground improvements
• Buffalo campground flush toilet replacements part II
For more information on the grant proposals, call 208-652-1201.