The Westside Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has applied for grants to improve trails and replace equipment in the Pocatello area.
The district's grant requests to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation cover trail bridges on the popular West Fork Mink Creek Trail and the Slate Mountain to Gibson Jack trails.
“This is a great program that allows us to improve our current recreation system,” said Rob Harris, recreation technician for the Forest Service. “This year we are applying to the OHV, motorbike and recreational trails program to request funding for several projects.”
The Parks and Recreation money comes from stickers purchased when people register snowmobiles, ATVs, boats and other off-road vehicles, and from outdoor-themed license plates bought at Idaho motor vehicle divisions. The program funds more than $7 million in projects each year.
Here is a list of the Westside Ranger District’s proposed projects:
- West Fork Mink Trail Bridges. Purchase and install two wooden trail bridges and complete stream crossing rehabilitation for the West Fork Mink Creek Trail.
- Slate Mountain to Gibson Jack area trail tread refurbishing. Repair high-use trails on the district and employ a seasonal trail crew for the summer season.
- Recreation/Trails motorcycle replacement. Replace current machines that are in unsafe/inoperable conditions for use on motorized trails.
- Westside Ranger District trail signage. Improve signage of trail systems on the Westside Ranger District.
- Westside Trail bikes. Purchase two mountain bikes for maintenance and patrol purpose.
For questions or comments on these project proposals, call 208-236-7500 or email seth.schaub@usda.gov or robert.e.harris@usda.gov.