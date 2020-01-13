The Dubois Forest Service Ranger District is trying to find the owner of a forgotten truck bed trailer.
The small blue trailer was left behind with no license plate or other identifying information in the popular Stoddard Creek area. The Forest Service removed the trailer on Dec. 19, a news release said.
“We’ve exhausted our resources trying to find the owner,” said Bill Davis of the Dubois Ranger District in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, “so we are asking the public for assistance.”
The Stoddard Creek area is located just west of Interstate 15 a few miles north of Spencer. The area includes a campground and attracts outdoor recreationists, hunters and ATV users.
“The (Forest Service) is trying to locate the owner of the truck bed trailer so it can be returned to them,” the release said.
Contact the Forest Service with information about the trailer at 208-652-1221 or email brande.smith@usda.gov