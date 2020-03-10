For youth not afraid to swing a pulaski or use a shovel, the National Forest Service has an offer for you.
The Forest Service is seeking summer help for its Youth Conservation Corp program to work in the Soda Springs/Montpelier region. The summer positions are a full-time job for eight weeks for applicants age 15 to 18 years old. Pay is $10 per hour. Other Forest Service districts will also be hiring for the summer.
“This (Youth Conservation Corp) crew will primarily be with the forest trail crew, doing basic tread work and trail clearing,” said Dell Transtrum, resource manager with the Forest Service. “That being said ... though the crew this year will be with the trail program a lot of the time, I have arranged for them to also work with the range and timber programs doing things like structure work, (water troughs, fencing), collecting (vegetation) monitoring data, timber stand data and marking, as well as fuel reduction work. It is a great introduction for them into the Forest Service and provides valuable experience for them.”
Transtrum said the numbers hired vary from year to year depending on funding available. He expects to hire two to three for an eight-week period.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens or eligible to work in the U.S. Housing will not be available and participants must provide their own transportation to work. Crews will be provided transportation from the Soda Springs Forest Service Warehouse to the worksite each day.
Applications can be obtained online at tinyurl.com/pr-trail-crews and emailed to Transtrum at dell.transtrum@usda.gov. The application deadline is April 10. Contact Dell Transtrum at 208-847-8939 or by email at dell.transtrum@usda.gov