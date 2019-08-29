The road to the second most popular trailhead on the west side of the Teton Range will be closed soon while the Forest Service replaces a 1950s bridge over a creek.
The Darby Canyon bridge crossing Darby Creek and leading to the Darby Canyon trailhead is being replaced starting Sept. 9. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.
The popular trailhead about 2.5 miles past the bridge leads into the Jedediah Smith Wilderness Area and the Wind Cave higher in the Teton Range.
The road closure will begin at the junction with the short road leading to the Darby girls camp operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The girls camp is now closed for the season, according to Sarah Wheeler, public affairs officer for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
“The remaining bridge was constructed in the 1950s and currently has weight and size restrictions based on its poor condition,” Wheeler said in a news release. “Due to the amount of use the bridge receives and the current condition, the forest was able to secure funding to replace the bridge.”
Wheeler said the new bridge design will allow for highway legal loads, improved visibility, better access for vehicles and trailers “and improved ecological benefits for the stream and aquatic species using the area.”
She said the trailhead will still be accessible to people willing to cross the creek on foot.
“Limited public parking is available in the meadow just past the (road fork) headed toward the girls camp to the left,” Wheeler said.
Most of the trail to the Wind Cave is within the wilderness area and closed to motorized and bicycle access. Work to improve the trailhead began in 2013 when a new trail bridge was installed and the old trailhead relocated away from the stream to reduce environmental impacts and expanded to improve traffic safety and visitor capacity, the Forest Service said.
Wheeler said the most popular trails on the west side of the Teton Range are at the end of Teton Canyon leading to Table Mountain and Alaska Basin.