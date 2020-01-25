The Caribou-Targhee National Forest vowed to crack down on irresponsible pet owners using the Teton Canyon Road ski trails “as a dog park” after several people were bitten by dogs this past weekend.
“We are seeing an increase in irresponsible pet ownership at our winter trailheads,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin National Forest district ranger. “Due to increased user conflicts and the rising number of complaints we are going to increase enforcement efforts.”
On Friday, the national forest reminded winter users that dogs must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet in developed areas, including trailheads and under the owner’s control elsewhere on forest lands.
Pence said the Forest Service is closing the relatively new South Valley Trail System to dogs from Dec. 1 to April 15. Winter grooming began on the trail in 2018.
The Teton Basin District also has fielded complaints from parents regarding the popular sledding hill located at the trailhead near the Mike Harris Campground because dog owners have failed to clean up after their pets.
“It’s hard not to be sympathetic to a parent whose child has fallen into, or slid through, a surprise left by someone’s dog in the snow,” Pence said.
Teton Valley Trails and Pathways said with the growth of winter trail use, conflicts between people and dogs has also increased.
“We are happy to support multiple use on our local trail systems,” said Dan Verbeten, Teton Valley Trails and Pathway director. “However, the trend of use has increased dramatically over the years and the increased use has resulted in more conflicts with humans and dogs.”
The organization reports that the 2018-2019 season brought about 11,000 winter users to the Teton Canyon trail alone. Last year, staff and volunteers with the trails organization spent 1,334 hours grooming winter trails in Teton Valley.
“Each year, PAWS, the (Caribou-Targhee) Forest Service and town and county officials receive complaints about irresponsible behavior of dogs and dog owners,” said PAWS Executive Director Amy Moore. (PAWS provides animal welfare services and promotes responsible pet ownership in the Teton Valley.)
“The majority of the complaints concern dog waste being left on the trails, out of control dogs and dogs harassing wildlife. Due to limited access in the winter, we see more concentrated use at our most popular trailheads. This high volume leads to more frequent interactions between dogs, families and wildlife and a negative experience for many users on our trails.”