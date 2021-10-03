The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) recently recognized a former eastern Idaho man for his efforts to preserve and promote Idaho’s heritage.
ISHS named Judge William Stibal Pettite an Esto Perpetua awardee during an Aug. 23 ceremony.
“The Esto Perpetua award takes its name from the state’s motto, ‘let it be perpetual’ and for the past twenty-two years, the Idaho State Historical Society has recognized people and organizations who have preserved and promoted Idaho’s history through professional accomplishments, public service or volunteerism, and philanthropy,” according to an ISHS news release.
Pettite embodies those ideals, the release said.
The former Clark County probate judge, coroner and newspaper editor currently resides in Fair Oaks, California, but he spent most of his life in eastern Idaho and remains passionate about the area. Historical Society officials say Pettite has researched and written about the history of rural Idaho over the years and highlighted the achievements and experiences of the state’s residents.
“For Judge Pettite, the narratives of the ‘common man’ are critical to the story of Idaho. His grandparents, themselves pioneers from Nebraska, arrived in Market Lake — now Roberts, Idaho — in 1895 with several Czech emigrants,” according to Pettite’s honoree information. “To this day, he cherishes his family’s deep roots in the region. He has dedicated much of his life to telling the story of eastern Idaho through various newspaper enterprises and working on the ground to capture and preserve the stories and experiences of Idaho’s rural communities.”
ISHS officials say Pettite has made other contributions over the years as well. He helped restore the original Market Lake Cemetery, partnered with regional news outlets on Idaho history programming, donated funds to county and state archives and organized community events including Clark County’s Gold Rush Days.
While Pettite has done a lot to preserve and promote Idaho history, he’s certainly not alone in his efforts. ISHS officials also honored eight other individuals and three organizations with an Esto Perpetua Award during August’s ceremony.
“Each recipient has demonstrated a truly exceptional level of achievement in their efforts to preserve a part of Idaho’s heritage,” Janet L. Gallimore, ISHS executive director, said in the release.
Other awardees include: Jack Taylor, of American Falls; Luke Waldron, of Malad City; Portneuf Pioneers of Pocatello; Jerry Stoor, of Henry; Wood River Land Trust, of Hailey; Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong, of Twin Falls; Gerald (Jerry) Eichhorst, of Boise; Jack and Belva Lawson, of Grand View; Steve Russell, of Ames, Iowa; Mary Schmidt, of Grangeville; and Taft Tunnel Preservation Society, of Wallace.