The late Wes Deist, the namesake of the Idaho Falls’ aquatic center, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame.
The Alf Engen Ski Museum announced in a Thursday news release that the Ski Hall of Fame was inducting six people, three from both the 2020 and 2021 class.
Deist (1923-2008) was crucial to developing skiing in Idaho Falls, the release said. He coached junior racers and established ski schools in the area. He was a two-term president of the Intermountain Division of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association and served on the Idaho Falls City Council for three terms. The Wes Deist Aquatic Center was renamed in his honor in 2004.
According to a 2008 Post Register article marking Deist’s death, it was noted that he was a key figure in the establishment of Community Park, the city’s cultural awareness program, and the development of the Idaho Falls greenbelt and the Sage Lakes golf course.
He also coached Little League baseball and was a coach for the KIFI Ski School and later the Kelly Canyon Ski Team. Former Post Register President Jerry Brady said at the time that Deist was one of the people most responsible for the widespread popularity of skiing in eastern Idaho.
The other 2021 Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inductees are Leif Odmark, the founder of the Sun Valley Nordic Ski School and Touring Center and the U.S. Olympic Team cross-country/Nordic combined coach in 1952, and Bruce Tremper, who developed innovative avalanche safety programs used by ski areas throughout the world. Randy Montgomery, the former executive director of Ski Utah, Howard Peterson, the former CEO of the U.S. Ski Association who was instrumental in bringing the 2002 Olympics to Salt Lake City, and Larry Warren, a former Utah journalist recognized for his reporting on the ski industry, are the 2020 inductees.
The six inductees join 83 others in the Ski Hall of Fame. Tickets to the dinner and awards ceremony are available on the museum’s website and cost $100 per person. The ceremony is scheduled at 6 p.m., Aug. 25 at the Alf Engen Ski Museum located in Park City, Utah.
A selection committee reviewed Ski Hall of Fame nominations and presented its selections to the volunteer board of the Utah Ski Archives for final selection. The committee is comprised of ski historians, race officials, former racers and others with extensive knowledge of the region’s ski scene, according to the release.