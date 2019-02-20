Jim Jones, a former Idaho Supreme Court chief justice and state attorney general, will speak today at an Idaho Falls City Club event.
The topic of his presentation will be “the why, what and how of political engagement,” including “requirements for a representative democracy, making a difference in the process, engaging in public discourse and civic action, civility and its importance to success, and helping our neighbors and communities,” according to Idaho Falls City Club’s website.
The presentation will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Bennion Student Union at University Place. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Jones, whose legal career spans five decades, served more than 10 years on the Idaho Supreme Court before retiring as chief justice in 2017. He also served as Idaho’s attorney general throughout most of the 1980s. Jones is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.
Jones will receive the John D. Hansen Civility Award at the luncheon. The award’s namesake honors an Idaho Falls lawyer and state senator, who died in 2017 and is remembered for his ability to work with people from both sides of the aisle.
Lunch will be served for attendees who RSVP’d by the Monday deadline. People can still buy $5 tickets at the door for gallery seating. Lunch will not be served for gallery attendees.
Lunch begins at noon, followed by the presentation and Q&A.