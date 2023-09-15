Robin Dunn

Dunn

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Robin Dunn, the former longtime Jefferson County prosecutor and the former city attorney for Ririe and Roberts, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

Dunn is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.


