PINGREE — It was a blow to her goal of helping to improve Idaho’s education system when she lost her bid in 2018 for a fourth term in the Idaho Legislature, but Julie VanOrden hasn’t been idle in the year since then.
She was already serving on the board of directors of the Idaho Youth Ranch, and after losing the House District 31B seat she was appointed by House Speaker Scott Bedke to the Idaho Public School Charter Commission, which oversees 41 of the state’s 56 charter schools and produces annual reports on academic performance of the students, the financial health of the schools and student demographics. In September, Gov. Brad Little appointed her to the Idaho Potato Commission, the body responsible for promoting the state’s most famous crop.
Despite the many things already on her plate, VanOrden still keeps informed on issues across the state and is actively searching for ways that Idaho’s educational system can be improved, one of the reasons she ran for the Legislature in the first place, and she plans to run again when the time is right.
“I believe I have a lot to offer, and I love doing public service,” VanOrden said.
In the meantime she’s excited about serving on the two commissions and the Youth Ranch board, she says, because the work they do is not only important to the state but involves three things dear to her heart — the education and future of children, and Idaho’s signature crop, which she learned about from planting to harvest and marketing under the tutelage of her father, the late Masa Tsukamoto, one of the state’s most proficient and progressive potato growers.
Seated at a table in the dining room of the comfortable home she shares with her husband, Garth, just west of the Snake River north of Ferry Butte Road, VanOrden paused for an interview in the midst of packing for a trip to Boise and meetings of the charter school and potato commissions.
She spoke of the early years, how she became interested in the education system and her time in the Legislature.
Throughout the years her children were growing up, she said, she was a parent volunteer in every school they attended, and one of her favorite volunteer duties was reading with the students, where she took a measure of their reading abilities. She got involved in PTA at the local, state and national levels and her combined experiences prompted her first run for office. The result was serving 10 years on the Snake River School Board, six of them as chairwoman.
During those years she became well informed about the state of Idaho’s educational system and ways it could be improved that would not only facilitate learning, but make things easier for students and teachers both, and she decided she could put that information to use if she were in the legislature.
“Idaho has one of the supposedly lowest ranked education systems in the country,” she said, “and I wanted to be a voice for the people of Bingham County, especially the education community. That’s the biggest reason I ran for Legislature.”
And when she got there she got the appointment she most wanted — the House Education Committee, where she devoted her time to achieving a few goals and served as chairwoman for two years.
“One of the things I’m most proud of was getting the Teacher Career Ladder started that has increased pay for teachers,” VanOrden said, “and we addressed literacy in grades K through three because students in those grades are not reading at grade level. We appropriated the school districts extra money earmarked for that purpose and upgraded the assessment tool that was being used.”
One thing that’s keeping her most busy now is her work on the Youth Ranch committee that’s preparing a campaign designed to raise money for a new residential treatment center to replace the one at Rupert that closed several years ago.
VanOrden said the organization moved from its original headquarters to a 130-acre site at Middleton and is in need of more living space and treatment facilities. While there is a small facility at the new site where outpatient treatment is being done now, the organization's leaders want one large enough to accommodate 78 residents. There’s already an indoor arena there that can be used in an equine program that will be part of the therapy.
She said children come to the youth ranch for many reasons. Some are homeless and some are homeless because they’re runaways. Some are in abusive home situations, some suffer from depression brought on by their circumstance and have attempted or considered suicide, and some are referred there by court order for running afoul of the law, she said.
The project is important because Idaho currently has very few residential treatment facilities for youth who are in desperate need of a safe haven and help with their problems, Van Orden said. “What the board wants is the kind of place where these youths can have a secure place to live while they get the treatment that will help them recover from the trauma they’ve experienced.”
She discussed the action on the Education Committee that led to her being defeated in her bid for re-election to the House seat, saying that stories spread about her completely and deliberately distorted the intent of the bill on sex education that she introduced.
Why did she introduce the bill?
“I was approached by a student at Boise State University who wanted me to explain the law that covers sex education in the schools,” VanOrden said. “I discovered that the language in the bill was so convoluted it could be extremely difficult for a layperson to understand. I later learned that it even contained religious ideations. The Idaho Constitution has a mandate of separation of church and state, so I’m concerned that this language has been placed in an Idaho law.”
“All I was trying to do with the new law was clarify the language and give local school districts, parents, families and communities the ability to make their own decisions on sex education in the schools, to take the state out of it. My opponent made it sound as though the bill would make, or pave the way, for schools to teach perverted sex.”
She said the concept of parents educating their children about sex may be the preferable goal, but there can be barriers to that. One is that many children, maybe even most, aren’t comfortable in discussing sex with their parents, and the same is true of many parents.
“If kids don’t get the sex education they need at home or school they turn to other sources, like their friends or the internet, where they end up with all kinds of misinformation,” VanOrden said.
Public education in Idaho still needs help, VanOrden said, and that’s why someday she will run for Legislature again. In the meantime, she’s gathering information that will help her future campaign because she intends to be better prepared to ward off the slings and arrows she knows will come her way.