BOISE — Former Idaho state legislator Shirley McKague died May 21 at the age of 84, and her colleagues say they will remember her dedication to conservative values.
McKague, R-Meridian, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1997 to 2007 before moving to the Senate to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Sen. Gerry Sweet. She chose not to seek reelection in 2012 after redistricting placed her in the same district as now Assistant Majority Leader Chuck Winder, so she stepped down and endorsed him.
It is unknown if she died of COVID-19 or another natural cause.
During her time in both chambers, she was known for her stalwart conservative principles and a constant advocate for small government. Some of the notable policies she advocated for was legislation to severely limit collective bargaining by public sector unions and working to limit abortion in Idaho.
Former Sen. Melinda Smyser, who represented Canyon County, sat next to McKague on the Senate Floor and often accompanied her to meetings during the four years they served together. One of their private jokes was in the years following the State Capitol’s renovation, the heat did not function properly in the chamber, so McKague and other legislators were frequently cold during floor sessions. On her last day of session, Smyser worked with another legislator to give McKague with a pink “Snuggie” blanket as a parting gift.
Smyser said she always admired McKague for being willing to speak up for what she believed in, even when women were in the minority.
“There were a lot of men in the Legislature,” Smyser said. “That was another thing I really appreciated about Shirley. She was able to and freely did speak her mind. A lot of people would be intimidated, but that’s not her.”
According to her Wikipedia page, McKague worked as a secretary in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1986 to 1996. She also was a business partner for her family’s service station business from 1969 until she was elected to the Legislature in 1997. McKague was a graduate of Nampa High School and had six children with her husband Paul McKague.
Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, said McKague was a hard worker and was instrumental in him taking office in 1998.
“When I first ran she sat down with me and gave me some really good advice that was very helpful,” Moyle said. “My first election I won by 13 votes and she was very influential in that happening. Her and Paul helped me put out signs and taught me what to do. She was just a good gal.”
Winder, R-Boise, also praised his predecessor’s fighting spirit.
“She was always on target,” Winder said, about McKague. “In a lot of ways she was quiet, but she also had an aggressive side to her when it came to the Constitution and people’s freedom that she was a real tenacious representative of the people.”
Contact Cloverdale Funeral Home, 208-375-2212, if you would like to purchase flowers or plant a tree in McKague’s memory.