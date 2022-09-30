In 2016 after the retirement of Bonneville County Clerk Ronald Longmore, the county courthouse named its largest courtroom after him.
Longmore joked that people would think the newly christened Ronald Longmore Centennial Courtroom was so named because he had worked there for a century.
It wasn't quite that long (Longmore served the county for 41 years), but he did build a reputation as one of the longest-serving county clerks in Idaho.
Longmore, 75, died Thursday in Payson, Utah, the result of a five-year battle with cancer, according to his family.
Longmore had been appointed as deputy clerk of Bonneville County in 1975 before becoming county clerk in 1979. He would win reelection 10 times before retiring.
Those who knew Longmore described him as a compassionate man with both a love and a knack for public administration.
Penny Manning, Bonneville County's current clerk who replaced Longmore when he retired, said he had a deep understanding of election law and mentored her when she began working in the county's election office in 2009.
"He understood Idaho code better than anyone I ever met," Manning said.
Manning recalled that the first time she spoke to Longmore, she called him by the wrong name. He politely corrected her, an embarrassing but kind start to a mentorship Manning said prepared her to become county clerk years later.
Bonneville County Commissioner Roger Christensen remembered meeting Longmore for the first time in 1996. They discussed the elections office, particularly in terms of technological upgrades to the process.
"He was able to keep that whole operation going with old tech for a long time," Christensen said.
Christensen described Longmore as "a good, friendly man" who "stayed away from the type of politics you see today," that are divisive. Christensen also remembered feeling emotional as he gave Longmore a plaque at his retirement honoring his years of service.
"His whole heart was in making the county a better place," Christensen said.
Longmore retired in 2016 so he could move to Payson to be with his family, most of whom lived in Utah.
Within weeks of leaving office, however, he learned that he had cancer.
"As difficult as it was to get this news, we were grateful to be surrounded by our family in Utah and have their support throughout the entire process," said Jean Longmore, Ronald's wife, in a statement to the Post Register sent by her son, Matthew Longmore.
Though the diagnosis was the beginning of a long treatment program, he used his last few years to travel with family to Europe, the Caribbean and South America, as well as to explore the United States.
Matthew, Ronald's youngest son, said his father's demeanor was very similar in his private life as it was in his public role.
"He was level-headed and he had a lot of compassion," Matthew said.
Matthew said he would talk with his father over a shared interest in politics, discussing world events.
Longmore's older son, David Longmore, said he was told by his uncle that his father would wear out encyclopedias from repeated readings.
"My dad was always extremely diligent in his duties to God, his family, and his work for building a better community and America," David said. "Everything he did was founded upon the principles of honesty and integrity. He was a storehouse of knowledge."
Longmore is survived by his wife, four children and 20 grandchildren.
A funeral is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5, with a viewing set for 10-11 a.m. It will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1138 East 100 South in Payson, Utah.
