PARMA — A former junior varsity softball coach and substitute teacher with the Parma School District was arrested after he was accused of sending photos of piercings in his groin area to a minor in a class he was substituting, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Jeffrey Ward, 52, was employed through the school district since 2014 and was terminated on Sept. 18, according to Superintendent Jim Norton. Ward was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a minor.
The victim claims that while attending a class Ward was substituting for in September, the two were alone and talking about tattoos. Ward showed the victim his naval piercing and that he “had gotten other piercings down below,” and nodded toward his groin area, according to the affidavit.
Later that day, Ward sent a text to the victim asking if she wanted to see his piercings. The affidavit alleges he followed up with more texts that read “Swear to God you won’t show it to anyone?” He then sent her photos of piercings in his groin area, the affidavit states.
The victim reported the incident to police.
The affidavit states the victim told police Ward had made several inappropriate comments to her like “I like curvy women,” “You look good,” and “I’d go for you.”
Ward is being held in the Canyon County jail on a $250,000 bond.
His next court appearance is set for Friday in 3rd District Court.