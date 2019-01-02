Kelly Sundberg has suffered the trauma of physical abuse and endured perils of psychological abuse and has emerged to tell the tale of how she extricated herself from a harmful marriage and from the even more harmful stereotypes of the perfect wife and ideal woman.
That story is spelled out in “Goodbye, Sweet Girl,” a book published by HarperCollins and which has been received with critical acclaim since it came out in June, just weeks after the Salmon native finished her Ph.D. in creative nonfiction at Ohio University.
The swift pace of Sundberg’s accomplishments reflects an iron-willed drive to overcome obstacles and a work ethic that stems from her parents and her Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod upbringing.
And it reflects more than that. In the aftermath of a marriage to a fellow academic that brought beatings and heartache but which also produced a boy adored by his mother, Sundberg is an author who has no time to waste and many words to commit to paper.
“Goodbye” is a memoir that exposes uncomfortable truths about love, marriage and the terror the victim of spousal abuse experiences before, during and long after a mate attacks.
Sundberg, now a visiting assistant professor at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, contends she is no longer the “sweet” girl she once was; instead, she is a wiser, warier and more assertive version of that self who believed in true love as depicted in romance novels.
Sundberg no longer believes those storylines but she has earned the belief in something else: herself.
The weight of such emotions as shame, guilt, disbelief and bewilderment left Sundberg in a vulnerable position and in a state in which it was difficult to gain perspective. For example, she failed to fully comprehend the danger she faced when her growing success as a writer bred jealousy and resentment in her former spouse. Counselors and friends recognized the threat to Sundberg’s life but it took time for her to face that reality.
And she had to overcome her own internal misconceptions.
“Looking back, I was always smart and always primed to achieve things. But my achievements were not where I thought my worth came from. I thought that would be from getting a husband and being a supportive spouse,” said Sundberg.
She looks back on a period with a former husband who appeared first as a loving and supportive figure and last as a monster and reflects, “I’ve since said that I felt I had been in a cult and that he had been the cult leader.”
Sundberg said writing the book acted as a form of deprogramming which was needed since she was still in love with her abuser when she left him in 2012. Sundberg said her son Reed, now a teen, was a chief reason she found a way to remain sane during a period that nearly pushed her over the edge.
“Having Reed forced me to pretend things were OK. I had that external motivation to keep going,” she said. “I was really surprised that, as much as I was suffering, I was able to function.”
Sundberg struggled to excise unhelpful thoughts and behaviors as they related to domestic violence.
“There’s an outdated, sexist notion in our culture that says domestic violence is something meant to be contained in the family. No one wants to interfere and the person who speaks out is regarded as the betrayer,” she said. “I definitely think there are more consequences for the betrayer than for the person perpetrating the abuse.”
Sundberg, who is working on a novel, said part of her will always be rooted in Salmon, her hometown, which is beloved for its beauty as much as its ruggedness and isolation.
Sundberg has wrestled with the mixed legacy of her childhood, the sense of loneliness or foreignness likely to accompany a person who is keenly intelligent and insightful and who has an extensive emotional range. Sundberg’s experiences in the outdoors against the backdrop of the area’s multi-hued mountains and along its rushing rivers mirrored a certain wildness that was a component of her interior life. She continues to combat conformity and cultivate an independent streak.
“I was always sassy or spunky. Even in high school, I called myself a feminist,” Sundberg said.
Great authors are equipped with a talent for exposing and exploring the emotional complications that are the burden and the strength of the human condition. Like the philosopher, a compelling author questions his or her place in the universe and his or her relationships with others. Sundberg — perhaps because “sassy” is still a good term to describe her — tackles those topics and more in a book that she partly wrote while parked at a table at Odd Fellows’ Bakery in downtown Salmon.
There is much more to be said about Sundberg and her memoir. To do so, you’re invited to read “Goodbye, Sweet Girl.”