A week before his jury trial, a former state senate candidate accused in July of obstructing Meridian police officers when they arrested his son filed a motion to dismiss the case against himself, citing new evidence from an officer’s body camera.
David DeHaas, 60, was arrested in July, months before the election in which he ran as a Republican in District 17 against Maryanne Jordan.
Police officers the morning of July 3 arrived at the home DeHaas rents in the 6300 block of Boise’s West Randolph Drive. They were there to serve a warrant, and ultimately arrested DeHaas’s son — Michael DeHaas, 20, on suspicion of drug charges — as well as Joewan Davis, 18, and 21-year-old John McCall. Michael DeHaas was also arrested on suspicion of manufacturing drugs with an intent to deliver them, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen property. Earlier this month, Michael DeHaas pleaded guilty to grand theft and manufacturing a controlled substance. He is scheduled for sentencing in January.
David DeHaas, meanwhile, was arrested because officers say he yelled at them and had a knife in his hand that day — claims he disputed in a July interview with the Idaho Press. He faces one misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing officers. He bonded out of jail on $300, and for about a month his trial has been set to begin Wednesday.
But on Wednesday DeHaas’s attorney, Steven Minert, filed a motion asking Ada County Magistrate Judge Michael Oths to dismiss the case. In the motion, Minert wrote he received on Oct. 31 new body camera footage of the incident. Minert had requested body camera footage in July, he wrote, and prosecutors sent it to him in early August. Prosecutors hadn’t given him the latest video in response to his earlier requests however, he wrote.
The video, Minert wrote, “shows the state cannot produce evidence to support a finding of probable cause” in the case. Specifically, Minert wrote, there wasn’t enough evidence David DeHaas obstructed officers. He asked Oths to dismiss the case.
Court records reveal no evidence of a decision as of Monday. DeHaas’s trial is still scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.