The Idaho Falls Auditorium District hired a new executive director Tuesday.
Rob Spear, the former University of Idaho athletic director, will serve as the district's executive director, a position that has been vacant for nearly four months.
Spear will oversee fundraising and public relations for the district, whose charter, since it was founded in 2011, has been to gather funds for the proposed Idaho Falls Event Center.
The project will cost an estimated $62 million, funded by a 5 percent transient room tax on Idaho Falls hotel bookings and $10 million of private fundraising.
Spear was introduced at a press conference on Tuesday at the District's downtown office.
"It's a pleasure to be here and assume this responsibility," Spear said. "When I met with the board, it was obvious to me that they were very passionate about what they're doing. This is such a great thing for the community of Idaho Falls. I view this as a once-in-lifetime opportunity to build something like this for this community."
The district's board of directors found Spear through a hiring consultant. The board, made of up elected and board-appointed volunteers, voted to approve Spear's appointment at its meeting on Tuesday.
"We did a three-month search for executive director and went through a number of resumes, and we believe we have the right person for the job,” said Terri Gazdik, the board's chairwoman. "We’re really excited to have him on board."
Spear doesn't have any specific goals at this point, considering Tuesday was his first day on the job, other than fulfilling the board's vision.
"My goal is to fulfill their vision and that is to get the funding pieces in place, the community's support and ultimately break ground and build this event center," Spear said. "This has been on the horizon for a long time, but it’s time now to push it over the top."
Spear comes to Idaho Falls from the University of Idaho, where he served as athletic director for 15 years.
In that role Spear was responsible for several multi-million-dollar donations to the university.
He arranged funding for improvements to football facilities, the establishment of an athletics hall of fame and a $10 million donation for a new basketball arena, according to The Spokesman-Review.
"Fundraising is a very unique thing but a very fun thing to be a part of," Spear said. "It's all built on relationships and that's one of the things I will bring to this community. I'm going to build strong relationships, and hopefully, those relationships will result in successful fundraising for this project."
The Idaho State Board of Education fired Spear after he mishandled sexual misconduct complaints from two former female athletes. The athletes reported to the athletic department, in addition to Moscow police, details of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching by a former Vandals football player, according to the Idaho Statesman. The incidents were reported in 2012 and 2013.
The University of Idaho athletic department, under Spear's leadership in 2012 and 2013, failed in multiple ways to respond to the sexual harassment complaints, according to an Idaho State Board of Education statement from last year.
In response to a question about how the scandal might affect the public's perception of Spear, as he takes over the executive director position, he said:
"What I can do is control what I do every single day from here on out. And what I'm going to do is bring great energy, great passion, great work ethic and devote myself to this community and this project to make sure it becomes a reality."
The Auditorium District's executive director position is largely dedicated to fundraising and public relations. For the board, Spear's experience in accounting (Spear has multiple business degrees, including a doctorate) and relationship-building outweighed the negative image he might bring from Moscow, Gazdik said.
"We felt that he has the right criteria for what we were looking for," she said. "We felt like what had happened previously was irrelevant to this position and what we were trying to accomplish. The vote from the board was unanimous in support of him."
Executive director is the District's only paid position, except for a part-time office staff member. The district also receives legal representation from Idaho Falls attorney Mark Fuller.
With a $100,000 annual salary, including benefits, Spear will be the District's largest single expense, ahead of legal fees, which totaled $42,326.49 during fiscal year 2018.
"One of my mottos is 'contribute more than you cost,'" Spear said. "And that's my goal."
The district's executive director position was created in 2015, and Spear will be the fourth to take the helm in that time.
Spear's predecessor, Brian "Chip" Scott resigned in January for personal reasons. The district hired Scott in February 2018, four months after the board voted to fire his predecessor, Cindy Ozaki, who lasted just six months in the position.
The district hired Dave Lane in January 2015 to be its first executive director. He resigned in May 2016.
"You look at my track record, I'm loyal to a fault," Spear said. "When I commit to something, I commit to it. That's why I feel that I bring a very important component to this job and that is stability."