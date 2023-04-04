Ukraine Parliament

FILE — Viktor Yushchenko sings the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the newly elected Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Parliament in Ukraine has opened for its first session since an election last month. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

 Efrem Lukatsky

Victor Yuschenko, the former president of Ukraine, will be in Idaho Falls on April 19 to thank residents for their support during the Russian invasion of his country. 

Yuschenko will be at the Mountain America Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tables are available for sponsorships of $10,000, all of which will be donated to help the nonprofit To Ukraine With Love. 


