FILE — Viktor Yushchenko sings the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the newly elected Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Parliament in Ukraine has opened for its first session since an election last month. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Victor Yuschenko, the former president of Ukraine, will be in Idaho Falls on April 19 to thank residents for their support during the Russian invasion of his country.
Yuschenko will be at the Mountain America Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tables are available for sponsorships of $10,000, all of which will be donated to help the nonprofit To Ukraine With Love.
To Ukraine with Love was founded by Svitlana Miller of Idaho Falls to provide food and supplies to Ukrainians who have been displaced and lost their homes since Russia began its invasion in February 2022. The organization has raised $2.5 million since the war began.
A news release from the organization highlighted efforts by students in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonniville Joint School District 93 schools to raise funds through donations. In August, students flew to Ukraine to help build schools.
The invasion of Ukraine is the largest European conflict since World War II, forcing an estimated 8 million Ukrainians to flee the country, while another 6 million are estimated to be displaced within the country.
Yuschenko was president of Ukraine from 2005 to 2010. During his 2004 campaign he was hospitalized with dioxin poisoning after he supported Ukraine joining NATO.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.