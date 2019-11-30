A former governor and nationally-known advocate for Alzheimer's caregivers will be speaking in Idaho Falls in December.
Martin J. Schreiber will give his talk Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Senior Citizens Community Center, 535 W. 21st Street. Schreiber became an advocate for caregivers after his wife Elaine began to struggle with Alzheimer's disease 16 years ago. Before that, he has served as the governor and lieutenant governor of Wisconsin during the 1970s.
Schreiber later wrote a memoir in 2016 about his experience as a caregiver, called "My Two Elaines," and began touring the country to speak about the issue. He said that it had taken him too long to learn how to work with the worldview of a partner going through memory loss, and he wanted to become a resource to help others going through the same thing.
"My world was limited to a half-hour walk, and her world was limited to what was right in front of her at the moment. I missed out on stopping with Elaine to appreciate the beauty of a flower or the wind blowing in the trees," Schreiber said.
Morgan Nield, program coordinator for the Area Agency on Aging in eastern Idaho, said that Schreiber's office had reached out to them because he had a daughter who lived in Idaho Falls and wanted to see if there would be time for him to give a presentation. She said the agency regularly works with Alzheimer's patients and their families, including holding support groups for caregivers.
"The majority of individuals who we authorize respite services for are someone who is caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer's disease," Nield said.
The Alzheimer's Association's Greater Idaho Chapter estimated that there were 25,000 Idaho residents with the disease in 2018 and more than 80,000 caregivers working with them. Alzheimer's was the sixth-largest cause of death in Idaho in 2015 and caregivers were often at higher risk for stress, depression and other health issues of their own.
Schreiber said the degenerative nature of the disease was especially difficult for those taking care of a spouse or parent to get used to.
"You wake up the next morning, and it's a new normal. Your loved one keeps getting worse and you wonder, 'What is wrong with me as the caregiver?'" Schreiber said.
The new edition of Screiber's book will be sold during his presentation in Idaho Falls, with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer's caregiver support programs. Those interested in attending can RSVP by contacting Nield at mnield@eicap.org.