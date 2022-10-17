 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foundation receives 7,180-acre Eighteen Mile Ranch

  • Updated
  • 0
18 Mile Ranch cover

The Eighteen Mile Ranch was just gifted to the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands in September.

 photo courtesy Brian McDevitt

Over the 50-year arc of the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands’ conservation work, history is repeating itself with the news that TR Shelby has donated the Eighteen Mile Ranch, east of Dubois, to the Foundation, in memory of his late wife, Emily Stone Shelby.

Inked on Sept. 21, 2022, the generous gift of land comes with the family’s wishes to preserve the 7,180-acre property as a working ranch while continuing to support more than 20 years of conservation work to restore grazing lands and enhance fish and wildlife habitat on the ranch, said Brian McDevitt, Foundation board member who signed the deal with TR Shelby.

TR Shelby worked with conservation professionals to restore the streams on Eighteen Mile Ranch.
Scenic cropped

Scenic cropped

Looking out at the mountains from the Eighteen Mile Ranch, located in a very rural, tranquil corner of Idaho. Note tall-grass meadow in foregr…

Steve Stuebner is a well-known outdoor and conservation writer.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred