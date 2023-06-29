For more than 50 years, a founding New Sweden family has returned to the Idaho Falls area to celebrate their combined history.

In 1895, Peter Jackson moved to the area west of Idaho Falls. He had traveled from Sweden across the Atlantic Ocean and into a sagebrush desert. Large tracts of land were for sale, and Jackson thought settling near the Snake River would be ideal. Jackson's family, including 3-year-old son Ernest, would now have a permanent home in eastern Idaho.


