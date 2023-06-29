For more than 50 years, a founding New Sweden family has returned to the Idaho Falls area to celebrate their combined history.
In 1895, Peter Jackson moved to the area west of Idaho Falls. He had traveled from Sweden across the Atlantic Ocean and into a sagebrush desert. Large tracts of land were for sale, and Jackson thought settling near the Snake River would be ideal. Jackson's family, including 3-year-old son Ernest, would now have a permanent home in eastern Idaho.
This permanent home became known as New Sweden. What was once dry and desertous terrain became fertile potato-farming land for descendants to come. Ernest worked the fields growing up. Ernest and fellow settlers dug canals that created an irrigable farm.
Ernest, whose 14 grandchildren met for a family reunion this week, became the director of the New Sweden Irrigation District, cementing his family ties in the area.
More than a century after their grandfather moved to New Sweden as a toddler, Carole Rounds and Peggy Newmeyer are just two of 14 cousins returning to their family roots.
Rounds remembers having family gatherings a few times a year growing up. Her parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents instilled a family pride in her.
"This is where our roots are," Rounds said. "(Family) is priceless."
Even though those parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles are gone, Rounds thinks it's vital to keep the tradition alive.
"It's sad that they are all gone, but they would want us to do this," Rounds said. "It's kind of unique that cousins have continued the tradition."
Rounds never left New Sweden, but the 13 other cousins did. They live across the western United States in Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and New Mexico. Every two years, they all meet up in the small farming community to keep their family's history intact.
This year a total of 30 Jackson descendants, including some of the cousins and theirchildren and grandchildren, came out for the reunion. The 14 cousins, ranging in agefrom 35 to 79, will be putting on a skit for the rest of the family. Dressing up in 19th century costumes, they hope to shine a light on the family's local ties through fun and games.
Even though there are some arguments and disagreements, Newmeyer said she couldn't imagine not getting together as family.
"We all have that Swedish blood in us," Newmeyer said about family arguments. "But we all understand each other."
Newmeyer's father worked on the construction of the Palisades Dam. She remembers living in Swan Valley, but driving down to Idaho Falls several times a year as a young girl to visit the rest of the family.
The tradition has held fast for more than five decades, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight.
The family gathered for a potato-themed meal Wednesday night. Rounds' granddaughter walked up to her and asked, "Do I have to do this when I grow up?"
"She came up to me with big round eyes. She was like 'do I really have to keep this up?' Rounds said with a laugh.
