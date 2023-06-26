St. Anthony Mayor Donald Powell and Gooding Public Works Director Larry Bybee discuss some of the organizations that impact community health in their cities. The academy features interactive discussions between participants from the 14 cities, helping them learn and form relationships with each other.
courtesy Nick Jezierny
The Community Health Academy works to create healthier Idaho communities.
courtesy Community Health Academy
A detailed look at one of the worksheets that participants used to identify organizations that impact community health.
Four out of the 14 cities joining this year's Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health's Community Health Academy are in eastern Idaho.
The annual program has been held for Idaho communities for six years. It takes mayors and city officials from around the state and teaches them how to be involved in their community's overall health.
The program takes place over a five-month period and concludes with each community receiving a $20,000 check dedicated to its community's health. This year's program launched Friday.
"We had a huge turnout this year, the largest turnout so far," said Courtney Frost, the senior program officer.
Frost said the communities as rural as Bonners Ferry and Grace to larger areas such as Nampa and Twin Falls have completed the academy.
This year's participating cities include Ammon, Blackfoot, Pocatello, Tetonia, Buhl, Dayton, Gooding, Hazelton, Lapwai, Mountain Home, Parma, Post Falls, Stanley and St. Anthony.
"This program is available no matter the population size or where they are located," Frost said. "We just want to be the best health partner we can be."
During the five months, the academy teaches classes on different health subjects and brings in experts to give further insight. Subjects include classes on child care, housing, city walkability and much more.
Frost says the program brings in city officials to talk about more than just a policy or a disagreement. Instead, the cities can build networks to help improve the health of Idaho communities.
Along with health experts, Frost says the academy provides a variety of resources. She recognized that "We are not the experts. Community health is not one size fits all."
"This is better than just cutting a check and walking away."
The academy does not have a say in what the money is used for. However, the only requirement is that the money is put toward any subject covered during the previous five-month course.
The money has been previously put toward building new basketball courts, creating new comprehensive plans and building ADA-compliant playground equipment, Frost said.
"We understand that each community in Idaho is different and their definitions of health are different," Frost said.
Frost said the program has especially impacted in smaller cities in Idaho. The resources and knowledge provided opens doors to opportunity.
"In small communities, (they) see the potential of what they can do," Frost said. "We try to make it actionable for everyone."
Frost said the academy has left a footprint all across Idaho and hopes many will "lean in to how they can create healthy communities."
