The 39th annual National History Day competition saw 52 competitors from Idaho advance to the national level, with four coming from Idaho Falls.
Nearly 1,200 participants were featured in the statewide portion of the competition. Success at this level moves the competitor's project to the national level.
The four Idaho Falls competitors who received national recognition were: Tayson Goodson, Brooklyn Jerde, and Mercedes Lissau and one participant who requested their name not be published. Goodson represented Taylorview Middle School while both Jerde and Lissau represented Eagle Rock Middle School.
The National History Day competition, which ran from June 12-16, was held virtual for the third straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, the final stage of the competition involves a weeklong hands-on event held at the University of Maryland College Park for presentations and awards. This year's online competition named four Idaho competitors as Outstanding Affiliate Entry winners. These four came from the Boise area.
Winners of the National History Day competition awards are students who present projects that search for importance in historical events. Students choose a topic related to the year's theme and then conduct research and interviews that shape their presentation. This year's theme was "Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences."
"After you have analyzed and interpreted your sources, and have drawn a conclusion about the significance of your topic, you will then be able to present your work in one of five ways: as a paper, an exhibit, a performance, a documentary, or a website," the National History Day website said.
The competition aims to encourage students in their elementary, middle school and high school years to look back into history to better prepare them for the future.
“Each of the students who worked so hard during the year to research, analyze and produce their own unique expressions of history deserve credit for their efforts,” said the Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet Gallimore in a news release. "National History Day is without a doubt an experience that can change lives and prepare students to be successful adults.”