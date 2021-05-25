This summer, Ammon will see a new traditional event be cemented and another return from a year off.
The city held its first major fireworks display for the Fourth of July last summer, after other major holiday events were canceled over COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Ammon will be repeating that event this year with the Thousand Lights Fireworks Celebration, beginning around 10 p.m. on July 4.
"We had very good feedback from the public about how much they enjoyed it. They were able to stay home with their family and have a barbecue in the backyard, they didn't have to deal with driving," city administrator Micah Austin said.
As with last year, the fireworks will be launched from a location in the middle of town to maximize the at-home experience for residents. The cost of the display is fully covered by donations by C-A-L Ranch Stores and Westmark Credit Union.
Ammon's display will not conflict with the other major fireworks display in the region, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. The Melaleuca display was moved to the evening of July 3 because Independence Day falls on a Sunday.
The city also recently outlined plans to bring back Ammon Days, the annual city celebration held the first weekend of August. Last year's scaled-back version of the event was canceled as COVID-19 cases numbers rose in Bonneville County.
Austin said this year's version of Ammon Days should be just as large as the pre-2020 editions. Evie Clair, a teenage singer who appeared on America's Got Talent in 2017, will perform after the city talent show. The East Idaho Fair Food Tour will come through to provide truck-based food.