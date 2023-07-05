fire department July 4

From 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 15 calls about fires started from personal fireworks.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department

Idaho Falls is a hot spot for Fourth of July activities. Hundreds of thousands of people flood the city streets to watch the Liberty on Parade, attend Riverfest and catch the famous Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show.

The events brought waves of calls in to first responders this year, but that doesn't appear to be out of the ordinary.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.