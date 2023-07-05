Idaho Falls is a hot spot for Fourth of July activities. Hundreds of thousands of people flood the city streets to watch the Liberty on Parade, attend Riverfest and catch the famous Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show.
The events brought waves of calls in to first responders this year, but that doesn't appear to be out of the ordinary.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the spokesman for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, said that the amount and types of calls were comparable to 2022.
He said the influx of calls is not only on the holiday, but the day before and after. For the 72-hour period from July 3 to 5 last year, the Sheriff's Office received approximately 300 calls, Lovell said.
The Sheriff's Office is on track to recieve a similar amount of calls this year. Lovell said the holiday response was nothing out of the ordinary.
"For us (the Sheriff's Office), there wasn't any major things happening." Lovell said.
On the Fourth alone, the Sheriff's Office received around 100 calls, with a majority of them related to disturbances and fireworks.
"Everything went real smooth," Lovell said.
Officers were present across all local events, and had an extra presence at Swan Valley celebrations.
Lovell said that the 300 calls received were not all responded to. Some were follow-up calls and traffic stops. Compared to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the three-day Independence celebration saw an increase in calls about intoxicated drivers.
Lovell said the Sheriff's Office normally sees a fair amount of those calls on weekends anyway, but the holiday brought more than normal.
The Idaho Falls Police Department had 104 calls on the Fourth, "not including calls for service at the parade, Riverfest and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration," Jessica Clements, spokeswoman for the Police Department, said. "Those are handled differently and not included in our counts for the day."
Clements added that all the Police Department officers, animal control officers and a few other employees worked the holiday. All of the department's dispatchers also worked.
The dispatchers handled all calls for police, fire, and emergency medical services. Clements said the dispatchers answered 929 calls from 911 lines and the non-emergency line. Of those calls, 358 were dispatched for service to the Police Department, Fire Department and the Sheriff's Office.
Even though events seemed to go smoothly, according to Lovell, there were still several fires started throughout the area because of fireworks.
From 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 15 calls about fires started from personal fireworks, a Fire Department news release said.
Incorrect disposal of fireworks sparked half of those fires. People threw away fireworks into dumpsters and garbage cans instead of fully submerging them in water overnight.
"Nearly all of the fires could have been avoided if the fireworks would’ve been properly extinguished. We’re very thankful that none of the fires caused injury," Kerry Hammon, the Fire Department spokeswoman, said in the release.
During a 48-hour period, the Fire Department responded to 127 calls for service, medical emergencies, vehicle crashes, fires and more.
The Fire Department recorded several structure, dumpster, box and field fires. It also responded to a motorcycle crashing into a barricade and another vehicle crashing into a pedestrian.
