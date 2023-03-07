Parade attendees put their hands over their hearts as local members of the Civil Air Patrol march past while carrying an American flag to kick off the Independence Day parade Monday, July 4, 2022, in Idaho Falls.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce along with Blue Cross of Idaho announced that registration for the 2023 Fourth of July, "Liberty on Parade" registration will open April 3, a little under a month away.
The 2023 theme is "America the Beautiful" and Rob Spear, executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District has been named the Grand Marshal for this year's event.
The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. on July 4 and will start at Idaho Falls High School and end at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.
“This parade is the biggest event that the Chamber of Commerce puts on," Interim Chamber CEO Steve Hunter said in a news release. "The parade is something that we look forward to every year, and we are excited to showcase businesses and members of our community.”
The work of city of Idaho Falls officials, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce all go into making the event fun and safe for all those who attend, the release said.
Those who wish to register for and participate in the parade will only be able to do so online at idahofallschamber.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.