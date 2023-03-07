2022 Idaho Falls Fourth of July parade

Parade attendees put their hands over their hearts as local members of the Civil Air Patrol march past while carrying an American flag to kick off the Independence Day parade Monday, July 4, 2022, in Idaho Falls.

 David Bitton / Special to the Post Register

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce along with Blue Cross of Idaho announced that registration for the 2023 Fourth of July, "Liberty on Parade" registration will open April 3, a little under a month away. 

The 2023 theme is "America the Beautiful" and Rob Spear, executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District has been named the Grand Marshal for this year's event.


