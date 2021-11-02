This will be Francis’ second term and he will serve for four years. Francis, a retired history teacher, served his first term on the council after he was elected in 2017.
The win for Francis is unofficial, according to the Bonneville County website, but 100% of precincts have reported their results.
The election for the contested Idaho Falls City Council seats did have attempts of partisan influence, which is unusual for a local election.
Thompson’s campaign did receive donations from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. Committee Chairman Mark Fuller told the Post Register Thompson’s platform aligned with the committee’s conservative views.
An unknown individual distributed what appears to be illegal door hangers to some Idaho Falls neighborhoods in an effort to influence residents to vote for Thompson and the two other city council challengers, Sandra Hokanson and Karie Caldwell. The door hangers had flyers that called to elect the challengers because of their “conservative values” and to vote out the incumbents, Francis, Jim Freeman and Lisa Burtenshaw because they support a “leftist agenda.”
The flyers did not contain information about who was responsible for them, which seemingly violates Idaho election law. Fuller told the Post Register the individual behind the flyers was one of his clients and the Republican Committee backed off distributing the flyers when members learned the flyers didn’t indicate who was responsible for them.
“We’ve got some serious problems to solve and honestly some wounds in the community to heal but I think we’re on track to do that. It’s just going to take a little more downright hard work.”
Thompson, a financial adviser, received about 43% of the vote, which totaled to 3,472 votes.
Francis said he will continue to see through the plans that City Council started during his previous four years on the council, including the new $30 million police station police station which is an effort to create proactive and community policing.
“We got some things started but now we have to dig in and finish,” Francis said.