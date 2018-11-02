Jim Francis is holding a discussion Wednesday, timed for the day after the midterms, on the 1800 presidential election.
The talk, called "Hamilton, Jefferson, and the Election of 1800: From Floor Fights (Literally) to an Inaugural Address for the Ages — Despair and Hope," will be at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 555 E St.
Francis, who is a city councilman and retired Idaho Falls High School history teacher, is a past recipient of the Idaho Falls Bar Association's Liberty Bell Award, due to his "dedication to the teaching of democracy," according to an ad previewing the event. He also received the Idaho Falls City Club's 2017 John Hansen Award for civility and public service.
A reception will follow the talk.