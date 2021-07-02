Local health care workers are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Independence Day events Saturday in Idaho Falls.
Staff members at Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital are hosting the clinic together from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Riverfest, which will feature concerts, family-friendly activities and food vendors. The mobile clinic will be located along Event Center Drive on Snake River Landing.
Anyone age 12 and up can receive a vaccine at the clinic. All vaccines currently approved for use in the U.S. will be available, including the two-dose vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments aren't necessary. The vaccine is free to anyone, including people who do not have health insurance.
“Instead of asking people to come to us, we are bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to them,” Whitney Cooley, pharmacy director for the hospitals, said in a news release. “We want to make it as easy as possible for community members to protect themselves against the coronavirus.”
Cooley said staff members can also answer questions about the vaccine.
“We understand some community members are still trying to decide if taking the vaccine is the right thing for their families,” she said. “It can be confusing with so much information available online. If you are not sure what to do, please come and talk with our team. We are happy to answer your questions and tell you why we’ve all personally made the choice to get vaccinated.”
Idaho's coronavirus infections have declined substantially this year. In recent weeks, the rate of vaccines administered in-state slowed to a snail's pace.
Almost half of all Bonneville County residents age 12 and up are at least partially vaccinated, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. Statewide, about 48% of all eligible residents and 51% of adults are at least partially vaccinated, the state's data shows. About 64% of eligible Americans are at least partially vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nationally, health experts worry a form of the virus that mutated to become more infectious will cause outbreaks in communities with low vaccination rates. American health experts say the delta variant will soon be the dominant strain here. Already, delta has fueled rising infection rates in Missouri, which has a low vaccination rate.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic isn’t behind us just yet,” Cooley said. “We are seeing more contagious variants of the coronavirus spreading across our country and not everyone in our community is protected. We owe it to each other to get vaccinated, so we can help our community stay healthy and regain our sense of normalcy.”
Being fully vaccinated is believed to offer high levels of protection against the delta variant, but being partially vaccinated only offers low levels of protection, Dr. David Pate, an Idaho coronavirus expert, told Boise State Public Radio this week.
However, officials in Los Angeles County have advised all residents, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors. The move came after an outbreak in Israel, which has a high vaccination rate, led to some vaccinated people contracting the delta strain. The World Health Organization also recently recommended vaccinated people wear masks, citing concerns about the delta variant.
"We don't have very good data yet but we are hearing some reports that there are vaccinated people that are transmitting the delta variant. Even though they're not getting sick themselves, they are transmitting it to others," Pate said on the "Idaho Matters" radio show. "So if you are living at home with others who are at risk, it would make sense for you to wear a mask."