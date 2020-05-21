Free personal firewood cutting on the Salmon-Challis National Forest has been extended through June, the Forest announced this week.
No firewood permits or load tags will be required during this time, and woodcutters will be allowed to take up to four cords of wood for personal use from the Salmon-Challis.
The firewood does come with a few strings attached. Wood can only be used for personal use – no resale. Commercial firewood permits are available, call 208-756-5100.
The National Forest identifies the size of a cord of wood as being tightly packed wood 4 foot by 4 foot by 8 foot.
Some requirements include gathering standing dead or downed trees, cutting only trees 7 inches or larger, cutting at least 300 feet from water areas, and away from signed timber sale areas.
“Woodcutters should also use caution while driving on Forest Service roads. Many remain snow-covered and icy at higher elevations,” the Forest said in a news release. “Roads at lower elevations may be wet and muddy and the soft roadbed can easily be damaged by vehicle traffic.”
The forest has firewood cutting maps available online at bit.ly/SCFMaps. Maps are also available at district offices.
For more information and a complete list of guidelines, go to bit.ly/SCF-personalusefuelwood or call 208-756-5100.