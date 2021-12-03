Throughout the month of December, Eastern Idaho Public Health is offering free HIV and STD tests for residents in the health district’s coverage.
The free testing is made possible through a $6,000 donation from Breaking Boundaries, an Idaho Falls nonprofit that seeks to help people with HIV and AIDS in eastern Idaho through direct financial support, and also to increase community awareness and prevention.
Rachel Mugleston, the health district’s clinical services nurse manager, wrote in an email to the Post Register that fees for HIV and STD testing normally is based on a sliding scale that is based on a person’s income and household size. STD and HIV testing does not slide to zero cost, so funding from Breaking Boundaries will help cover the remaining costs, she wrote.
“We never want cost to be a barrier to people receiving services,” Mugleston wrote in the email. “We work hard to provide free or low-cost services to our community members.”
The health district covers eight counties: Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton.
Breaking Boundaries raises about $30,000 each year and helps fund community AIDS awareness, prevention and testing activities, according to the nonprofit’s website. Mugleston wrote in the email that the organization partners with the health district frequently to help provide HIV testing where cost is a burden.
“We are thrilled to live in a place where a sense of community is demonstrated by generosity and a desire to help our friends and neighbors,” Breaking Boundaries wrote in a message to its supporters on its website.
It is important for anyone that is sexually active to get STD tests in order to protect their health, Mugleston wrote in the email.
“The only way for a person to know if they have an STD or HIV is through testing. Many STDs don’t cause any symptoms, so you could have one and not know,” she wrote. “Most STDs are curable; all STDs are treatable. Untreated STD infections may have potential lifelong complications, so getting tested and intervening early is very important.”
To schedule an appointment for a HIV or STD test, contact your local Eastern Idaho Public Health District office. Phone numbers for each county office are available at bit.ly/3xOjTj3.