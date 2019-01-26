The 28th Annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby is planned for Feb. 2 at Hyde Creek Pond near Salmon.
The free event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon for youths age 16 and younger.
The event focuses on prizes and instruction.
“Volunteers will be on hand to help drill holes and teach children how to fish, if needed,” the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release. “While some fishing gear and tackle will be available for loan, anglers with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.”
Biggest fish prizes for four age categories will be offered and tagged fish worth $25 will be offered during the derby. Youths must register for the derby and be present to collect prizes presented at noon, Fish and Game said.
Hyde Creek Pond is located south of Salmon on the road to Sunset Heights. Contact Jordan Messner at 208-756-2271 for information.