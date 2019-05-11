People who have paper waste they would like to dispose of can bring it to the Kingston Plaza parking lot today.
Western Records Destruction will be there from 10 a.m. to noon, at 1545 West Broadway. People can bring up to four regular-sized boxes of papers to be shredded for free.
The shredding service is being offered as part of the city of Idaho Falls’ yearly “Clean and Green” cleanup. The cleanup is in its 10th year, and this is the third year the city has offered this shredding service as a part of it.