Sighting in your rifle before hunting season arrives just got easier with three free sight-in events planned in eastern Idaho.
As part of Idaho Fish and Game’s “Outdoor Skills” classes, the three evening events will be offered at shooting ranges in Rexburg, Idaho Falls and St. Anthony. The ranges include Unified Sportsmen’s Club west of Rexburg on Aug. 30, Eagle Rock Gun School and Range west of Idaho Falls on Aug. 31, and Fremont County Sportsman’s Club in St. Anthony on Sept. 1. The three events run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"It's kind of a dual purpose," said Gerren Steel, volunteer services coordinator with Fish and Game. "With the kids who graduated through the hunters education system online without even handling a firearm, my hope is that those kids will gain that experience shooting (at this event). We’ll have hunter ed instructors there to teach that firearm handling, and how to shoot. It's also the opportunity for the public to have the opportunity to go out and shoot for free at a range and get ready for hunting season."
Steel said if you don't have a rifle yet, he plans to have a few available.
"I’m going to bring at least some .22s and a .308, and I’m trying to get from my other counterpart some .243s," he said. "So we can have a couple different kinds for people to shoot and test out and see what they like."
Classes are open to all ages.
Participants are required to pre-register online at register-ed.com/programs/idaho/188-outdoor-skills.