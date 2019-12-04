Eastern Idaho Public Health and Breaking Boundaries are partnering to offer eastern Idaho a free HIV and STD testing clinic in honor of World AIDS Day.
The Bonneville County clinic will take place from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19 in Idaho Falls at the Eastern Idaho Public Health Department building located at 1250 Hollipark Drive. Testing will be going on between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Dec. 18 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 19.
“It is recommended that everyone gets tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, more frequently if recommended by a health care provider,” Eastern Idaho Public Health Nurse Manager Nikki Sayer said in a news release. “Detecting HIV, like other diseases, can lead to better health outcomes if found early.”
World AIDS Day, an event that that began in 1988, took place on Dec. 1. An estimated 15 percent of the 1.1 million people currently living with HIV are unaware they are doing so, according to a report by the United States Department of Health & Human Services. While there is currently no cure for HIV, it can be controlled through medical care.
Breaking Boundaries plans to hold two additional free testing clinics in 2020. The first clinic will take place in April for National STD Awareness Month and the second clinic will be in June for National HIV Testing Day.
The clinic is recommending those interested in being tested call ahead to schedule an appointment at 208-525-7245.
Further clinics will be offered this month in Dubois, Challis, St. Anthony, Mud Lake, Rigby, Salmon, Rexburg, and Driggs. The dates and times for these clinics can be found at tinyurl.com/pr-std-testing.
In addition to the clinic, Breaking Boundaries is showcasing its AIDS Memorial Quilt at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge, 640 E. Elva St., in memory to those who have died from AIDS.