Companies and schools that had established temporary free internet access during the early stages of the coronavirus are now discussing how long to continue the efforts as the state reopens.
Silver Star Communications set up 13 free public Wi-Fi locations in cities through eastern Idaho and western Wyoming in the early stages of the pandemic. Director of Marketing Eric Gewiss said the company plans to keep the temporary routers in place for all locations through the end of July and had started looking into a long-term expansion of the program for some sites.
"We felt it was important to continue supporting the needs of people who didn't have Wi-Fi access, and it made us ask the question of where we could do this on a more permanent basis," Gewiss said.
Gewiss said that many of the routers were installed on roofs as temporary resources but that Silver Star engineers were looking into building full infrastructures in nearby locations for some spots. The only permanent router the company had set up prior to the coronavirus was at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Afton, and that had only been free during events.
Use of the locations in eastern Idaho has dropped as more businesses have reopened but all seven hotspots continue to see regular visitors. The most active location is one in Rexburg, which had 24 people log on during the second week of June. Idaho Falls, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Irwin and Soda Springs also still have free access through Silver Star.
The College of Eastern Idaho had set up two free Wi-Fi locations for students, one on the west side of campus and one on the east side. College spokesman Todd Wightman said that use of those locations peaked during the end of the spring semester but that internet access is still available for students who would rather be in the parking lot than on campus during the summer.
A survey of school districts by the State Department of Education earlier this month found that about 15% of the students represented had no broadband internet access at home. More than 60% of students in Fremont County reported having no broadband internet access at home, while Pocatello and Teton County school districts were both at the 15% mark.
Idaho Falls and Bonneville school districts did not respond to the state survey, though White Pine Charter School said about 10% of students had no broadband.