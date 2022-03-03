Idaho higher education institutions have concerns with a bipartisan freedom of speech bill that could, in practice, hinder academic operations on campuses.
House Bill 684 further defines protected and lawful activities of free speech at Idaho higher education institutions. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City.
Richard Stover, an attorney representing Boise State University, said during the Idaho State Board of Education’s meeting Thursday that the legislators were influenced by the Alliance Defending Freedom organization, which has been pushing similar bills throughout the country. The organization advocates for religious freedom in response to government officials and the “far-left” trying to create a “radically different America,” according to its website. Stover said there are about 20 states that have either enacted or are considering similar legislation.
“(These bills are) are being marketed if you will as a joint collaboration between the Alliance Defending Freedom, perhaps Foundation for Individual Rights in Education but also American Civil Liberties Union,” Stover said to board members.
The bill’s statement of purpose says it will protect First Amendment rights to free speech in outdoor areas on the campuses of Idaho’s institutions of higher learning.
During the House Education Committee’s reading of the bill Wednesday, Ehardt confirmed she and McCrostie did work with those three groups and several universities, including BSU, to draft the bill.
The bill also would require higher education institutions to report any claims or complaints regarding free speech to the governor and the Legislature.
Stover said BSU’s main concern with the bill is it takes away established protections universities have in regard to free speech. Universities are not quite the same type of public forum as a city sidewalk and they have traditionally been granted the ability to prevent speech that may present harm to students and their learning environment, he said.
Universities also have the right to maintain and enforce reasonable time, place and manner restrictions on free speech in order to limit disruption to academic operations on campus. Stover said BSU is concerned that bill does not allow universities to manage which outdoor spaces on their campuses are considered to be public forums because the bill has a “loose definition” of what an outdoor and publicly accessible area is.
“(We) have an overarching duty to provide a safe learning environment to our students,” Stover said. “The practical effects of this (bill) is it essentially puts the university in a position where we might have to put the rights of a nonstudent or a person who wanders upon the campus on par or even above those of our students.”
Stover said BSU was worked with Ehardt and McCrostie to have the bill more closely follow precedented case law with free speech, but they did not agree to change the provisions of how universities can designate which outdoor areas on campus are public forums.
McCrostie acknowledged during Wednesday’s hearing that there are areas on college campuses where the public shouldn’t be gathering, such as near a power generator. He said the bill addresses this by defining outdoor public forums as “generally accessible.”
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the First Amendment does not protect behavior on campus that crosses the line into targeted harassment or threats, or that creates a pervasively hostile environment for vulnerable students.
Cynthia Pemberton, Lewis-Clark State College president, said she was also concerned with how the bill would apply in practice to the “places and spaces” that colleges and universities occupy.
During the House Education Committee’s reading of the bill, Ehardt said she believes the bill is in the best interest for everyone involved with higher education. She said she found four freedom of speech complaints at BSU in the last couple of years while she was working to draft the bill.
“I think we’ll see this more as a help me (for universities) too, not a hindrance,” Ehardt said.