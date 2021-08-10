Two Idaho Falls city councilmen are seeking reelection for their districts this November.
Both councilmen Jim Freeman and Jim Francis announced they were running for reelection Tuesday in news releases from each campaign. Freeman is running for seat six, and Francis is running for seat four.
Freeman and Francis were elected in 2018 and have been long-time residents of Idaho Falls.
Francis was a high school teacher at Idaho Falls High School for the last 23 years of his teaching career. His vision for the city’s future includes promoting a downtown infrastructure that draws people in with alternate methods of transportation and enhancing community policing programs with a dedicated mental health response officer.
“I am seeking reelection on the Idaho Falls City Council for the opportunity to use my experience and vision to complete City planning currently in progress,” Francis said in his release. “For example, we have in-hand long range plans for the parks and recreation department and the law enforcement complex; both have the potential to strengthen our community and improve our city but the planning is incomplete. We are also in the process of looking decades ahead to secure our city’s reliable, carbon free energy generation supply but we have not yet fleshed out the vision and built the potential partnerships with INL. I want to provide leadership to move these projects further along.”
Freeman is a former firefighter, and he also plans to move forward with the law enforcement complex. One of his past projects is the city’s ordinance prohibiting cellphone use while driving within city limits, and he hopes to continue supporting road infrastructure to improve traffic flow.
“My vision for Idaho Falls is to continue to build a strong community that supports one another, is a welcoming place for all individuals and businesses, takes care of its public safety employees, and makes smart decisions on infrastructure needs to ensure that they are maintained for decades of use. Our Idaho Falls residents expect not only fiscal responsibility but for their city council to support their meaningful way of life. I believe that I have listened to residents and represent their needs well,” Freeman said.